Janesville, WI -- Daniel R. Brace, age 42, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born in Janesville, WI on March 3, 1977, the son of David and Charlene (West) Brace. He graduated from Milton High School in 1998, and then went on to receive his refrigeration license. He married Michelle L. Martin on September 22, 2007, in Rock County. Daniel was a devoted husband and father. He worked for many years in maintenance at Hudapack Metal Treating, in Elkhorn, WI. He enjoyed playing his guitars, listening to music and going to concerts, and spending time with his family. He brought laughter and joy to many, and loved to joke around. He was a great friend, and enjoyed teaching others the things he knew. His family and friends are going to miss so many things with him being gone, especially his infectious laugh that you couldn't help but to laugh along with.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; three children: Alexandra, Jacob, and Aiden; siblings, Michelle (Kenneth) Garber and Sean Brace; his in-laws: Laura King, Kevin Martin and Donovan Martin; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

One day we will be together again and this time no one will separate us. I will love you forever.