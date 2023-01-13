Daniel Piper

January 3, 2023
Elkhorn, WI - Daniel, "Dan" A. (Collins) Piper passed away after a brief illness as a result of liver disease on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Banglamung Hospital in Chonburi, Thailand at age 66
He was born on 2-28-1956 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wi to Eunice A. Smith and Larry Piper.
After moving to Elkhorn with his mom and sister he was raised by his step-father Robert (Bob) Collins.
Dan graduated from Elkhorn Area High School in 1974. After briefly attending UW-Whitewater, Dan joined the US Army.
After his stint in the Army he went on and graduated from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina in December 1989 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. He then attained a Masters of Education degree from Valdosta State University in Valdosta Georgia in March 1991.
Dan went on to teach and train X-Ray technologists in hospital/clinics around the country.
Dan had an innate ability to meet and befriend many people. Which eventually led to him to moving to the Gold Coast area of Australia in 2003. For several years he worked in the radiology field teaching X- Ray technology. He also coached wrestling to aspiring wrestlers.
He met and married his wife Diane in 2007. They owned and operated their own cleaning business until her passing of brain cancer in 2012.
Dan subsequently moved to Thailand where he taught English to Thai speaking adults until his retirement in 2019. Dan very much enjoyed the Thai people and living in the country.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Eunice, and grandparents William and Lucille Smith, (Nekoosa, WI) and Ralph and Leona Collins (Elkhorn). Uncles and Aunts; Richard and Donna Smith (Wisconsin Rapids), Douglas and Lois Smith (Delavan, WI), Aunt Eltrie Smith (Myrtle Beach, SC) and Aunt Jan Smith (Laverne, AZ), and Cousins Randy and Jeff Smith (Myrtle Beach SC) and Mark Smith (Wisconsin Rapids).
He is survived by his step-father Robert Collins (Elkhorn, Wi) and siblings; Terri Piper-Johnson (Nick) of Huntington Beach, CA, Rory Collins (Megan), Appleton Wi and Steve Collins, Jacksonville FL.
He is further survived by his Uncles Kelly Smith (Myrtle Beach, SC) and Mitch Smith, (Laverne, AZ) and Jim Collins (Santa Barbara, CA) and Aunts; Carol Garde (Beloit, WI), and Pat Smiley (Elkhorn, WI) as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service was held in Jomtien, Thailand on January 9, 2023.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to David Stratham and his wife, Nong, and all the staff at Nova Ocean View Condo in Chonburi for their assistance, support, and kindness shown to Dan during his illness and through his final funeral service. We will be forever grateful.
Dan's ashes will be returned to Wisconsin where they will be disbursed at a location to be determined.
Rest In Peace, Danny, and say hello to Euns!
