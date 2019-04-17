November 16, 1965 - April 13, 2109

MILTON, WI/FT. WAYNE, IN -- Daniel P. Sheridan, age 53, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home in Ft. Wayne, IN. He was born in Janesville on November 16, 1965, the son of Daniel T. and Ann P. (Oakley) Sheridan. He graduated with the class of 1984 from Parker High School. Daniel married Tami A. Walker on December 16, 2007 in Las Vegas. He was a Team Leader with General Motors.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Tami; daughter, Alexis Sheridan; siblings: Sheryl (Tony) Walls, Vickie (Tom Smith) Sheridan, Michael J. (Kim) Sheridan, David Sheridan, Paul (Tammie) Sheridan, and Lisa (Don) Marshall; the boys, Presley and Winston; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved, Tucker.

A Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. noon, to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A celebration of his life will be held following the Visitation at Countryview Bar and Restaurant, Milton. Memorials are preferred to NAMI, National Alliance of Mental Illness. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. the following Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Funeral Home. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com