March 22, 1954 - October 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Daniel M. Haas, age 65, of Janesville, passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday, October 11, 2019, with his beloved wife and daughters at his side. Dan was born in Beaver Dam, on March 22, 1954; the son of Bernard and Myrtle (Seidel) Haas. He lived with family in Wisconsin Rapids for a short time before moving to Beloit where he was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. Dan married his loving wife and best friend, Pamela (Abrahamson) Haas on August 11, 1979, at the 1st United Methodist Church in Beloit, and they were blessed with three daughters: Kelly, Kristin, and Haley. Dan worked as an electrician with Isthmus Engineering and Manufacturing in Madison. He liked to spend his free time keeping his yard meticulous, tinkering with his ham radio collection, and just rocking in his chair watching Wisconsin sports. Dan was an incredibly gifted whistler, and had a talent for creating new and never-before-heard "Haas words." He especially enjoyed the fall season, and made a lifetime of memories on family vacations. Dan was an amazing man who fiercely loved and cared for his family.

He is survived by his wife, Pam; his daughters: Kelly (Tom Slaten) Haas, Kristin Haas, and Haley (Tom) Elmendorf; mother, Myrtle Haas; siblings: David (Mary) Haas, Bill (Mary) Haas, Debbie (Nol) VanEst, Luann (Dennis) Slattery, Naomi Wiltzius, Lloyd (Kay) Foster, Fred (Sherry) Foster, Robert (Lettie) Foster, Tricia Foster, and John (Janet) Foster; and many extended family members, and friends.

Dan is predeceased by his father, Bernard; step-father, Rev. Lloyd Foster Sr.; and brother and sister-in-law, Arthur and Wanda Foster.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH; with visitation being held from 3 p.m. until time of service. A private family committal service will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com