Daniel L Clark

Puyallup, WA - Daniel Clark was born July 18th, 1961 in Fort Frances Ontario, Canada. He moved to Janesville, WI in 1964.
He graduated from Parker High School in June of 1980, and shortly after in November of 1980 joined the army. He spent many years stationed in South Korea, became a Military Police Investigator. His kind heart showed when he gave his spare time to St. Vincent's orphanage in South Korea. Danny accomplished so much in his life traveling to all different countries and working with the U.S criminal investigation division which included providing personal protection to world leaders from 44 different countries including the president of the United states.
He is survived by his beautiful daughters Jenifer Clark, and Julia Clark of Richmond Virginia. Siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and many amazing friends. He is preceded in death by his Mother Carolyn Clark, father Irwin Clark , and brother Burten Phillip.Daniel had a big heart and truly was one of a kind he will be missed by all his loved ones.
“ I just wanted to let you know that I made it home. Everything is so pretty here, so white, so fresh, so new. I wish that you could close your eyes so you could see it too. Please try not to be sad for me. Try to understand. God is taking care of me, I’m in the shelter of His hand. Here there is no sadness,no sorrow and no pain. Here there is no crying and I’ll never hurt again. Here it is so peaceful, when all the angels sing. I really have to go for now, I’ve just got to try my wings. Ps..I’ll be the first face you see when you get here.”
