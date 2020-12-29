Daniel Kent ""Loft"" Loften

December 25, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Whitewater, WI - Daniel K. Loften "Loft", age 71, of Whitewater, passed away peacefully Friday, December 25, 2020 at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Janesville on September 3, 1949, the son of the late Jim and LaDean (Butt) Loften. Dan graduated from Milton High School in 1967.
Dan married Barbara Wright on June 19, 1971. He worked for Plymouth Tube in East Troy for nearly 40 years. His love for the outdoors, hunting, and fishing was instilled at a young age by his father and continued throughout his life. He had a green thumb, enjoying his garden for many years while listening to his favorite music. His line of prized potatoes will continue in his children's gardens for years to come. He was an athlete in his younger days and his love of sports carried with him, rooting on the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
Dan proudly served his country in the US Army, including a year in Vietnam.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 49 1/2 years, Barb; children: Travis (Dayna) Loften of Oconomowoc, Amanda (Josh) Firgens of Evansville; grandchildren: Aiden and Lillian Loften, and Clara and Rylan Firgens; brother: Bruce (Kathy) Loften of Albany; in-laws and many cousins with whom he made countless memories. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A special thank you to the staff for their care at the VA Hospital in Madison.
A Celebration of Life to share Dan's many memories will be planned for a later date. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers or gifts, a donation in Dan's name can be given to the Irvin L Young Memorial Library in Whitewater, WI.
