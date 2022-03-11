Daniel K. Utter

Elkhorn, WI - Daniel Kent Utter, 61, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away at Aurora Hospital in Burlington on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Dan was born on July 12th, 1960, to the late Everett and Phyllis (Lasch) Utter in Elkhorn.
He graduated from Elkhorn Area High School in 1979. Upon graduating, Dan served in the United States Air Force. Dan went on to work at Bane-Nelson Inc. for 20 years in Kenosha, and upon retiring worked at Aurora Health Care System in Elkhorn.
Dan is survived by: Wally (Jennine) Utter; Randy Utter; David (Peggy) Utter; Doug (Gerrie) Utter; also his two sisters, Patricia (Don) Dyer and Penny (Steve) Rensel; as well as five nieces and three nephews.
Dan was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and gardening with family and friends. Dan always had a smile on his face and a good story to share. He was kind, generous and always willing to help others.
Dan had a heart as big as the outdoors. He was an empathic human being which is something this world needs more of. He will be greatly missed.
Everyone that knew Dan is asked to remember him fondly and celebrate his life in their own way.
"Ride the wind Bro, you will never be forgotten."
At Dan's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or the Lakeland Animal Shelter in Walworth County in his name.
