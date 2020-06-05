April 14, 1932 - June 2, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Daniel Joseph Edmunds, 88, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. Dan was born on April 14, 1932 in Janesville, the son of Leonard D. and Dorothy Catherine (Schindler) Edmunds. He grew up and attended schools in Janesville. Dan was previously married to the former Joanne Marlene Wiskie. Dan spent his entire working life in auto body repair. For several years he owned and operated Blackridge Auto Body in Janesville. Prior to owning his own shop, he was employed at Bryden Motors in Beloit, WI, Car City, and Starr Motors both in Janesville. Dan enjoyed playing a good game of bingo, poker or euchre. He was quick witted, was always making jokes, and kept people laughing. Dan loved his kids, and always provided for his family. "It was never a dull moment with dad around!!" Mostly though, Dan enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Dan is survived by his children: Daniel M. (Catheraine) Edmunds of Beloit, Julianne Young of Waupun, WI, Amy Hoag of Edgerton, WI, and Susan (Kevin) Cole of Janesville; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Vesley of Janesville; and brother, Fred (Angela) Edmunds of Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Arlene McKillips, and Sandy Edmunds; and brothers-in-law, Don Vesley, and Jim McKillips
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.