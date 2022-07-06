Crowley, LA - Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 7,2022, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Daniel James Beggs, 71, who died Friday, July 1, 2022, at 8:29 p.m. surrounded by his loving family.
Fr. Jonathan Janise, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to service time. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 40 years Debbie Huesers Beggs of Crowley; one son, Scott Beggs and his wife Heather of Maurice; two grandchildren, Madison and Ansley Beggs; seven brothers, Patrick Beggs and his wife Sandra, Edward Beggs and his wife Suzanne, Quentin Beggs and his wife Janine, Jack Beggs and his wife Alice, Bernard Beggs, Michael Beggs and his wife Tammy, Francis Beggs, Jr. all of Janesville, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Kathleen Ryan Beggs; two sisters-in-law, Cindy Beggs and Cathy Beggs; one brother, Alan Beggs; his in-laws, Andrew and Jackie Huesers; his brother-in-law, Mark Huesers.
Special thank you to Dr. Danielle Duhon and staff, along with Heart of Hospice for their compassionate care.