Janesville, WI - Daniel J. Vanhille, 73, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Mercy Hospital of Janesville. He was born February 18, 1948 in West Palm Beach, Florida, the son of Blaine and Patricia (Golden) Vanhille. Dan married Barbara Olson, on May 26, 1978, in Rockford, Illinois. He worked as a financial advisor for many years at Wells Fargo Advisors. Dan enjoyed skydiving and made over 301 jumps. He liked reading books, roller skating, traveling and talking about investing. He had a special love for his kids and grandkids.
Daniel is survived by his fiancé, Patricia Marie Freeman; sons, Tony and Sean (Emily) Vanhille; mother, Patricia Vanhille; fur babies, Daisy and Lilly; grandchildren, Jackson, Elizabeth "Ellie" and Connor Vanhille; siblings, Jerome "Jerry" Vanhille and Michaelle Holder; special friends Chuck and Patti Buehler. He is predeceased by his father, Blaine and wife, Barb.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Mercy Hospital of Janesville.
Private family services are to be held. A celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Swedish American Cancer Center. Please share memories and condolences online at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
