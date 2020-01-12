April 28, 1944 - January 8, 2020

Delavan, WI -- Daniel J. Skelton, age 75, of Delavan, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He was born on April 28, 1944 to Harold and Jean (Brown) Skelton. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines from 1963-1966, including serving in Vietnam from 1965-1966, and finishing his military career as a Staff Sergeant and Squad Leader. Daniel was united in marriage to Charlene Sterken on May 20, 2000 at Grace Church in Walworth. He worked for many years at Wayne Zell Woodworking, and the City of Delavan Fire Department.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 19 years, Char; four children: Traci (Jack) Millard, of Beloit, Trisha (Stephen) Rudisill, of Beloit, Jeremy (Ann) Yardley, of La Crosse, and Matthew (Mayumi) Yardley, of Elkhorn; seven grandchildren: Tim (Christy) Palenkse, Stephanie Ferrard, Jacob Isler, Braeden (Katelyn Malcheski) Melton, Alicia Yardley, Rebecca Yardley, and Kylee Yardley; great-grandchildren: Layla, Lexi, and Wyatt; a sister, Sandy (Duane) Saam; four brothers: Tom (Shirley) Skelton, Mike (Kathy) Skelton, Pat (Debra) Skelton, and David (Faye) Skelton; and many nieces and nephews, including a very special nephew, Steve Anderson. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tina; and a brother, Jerry.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Southern Lakes Evangelical Free Church, N6686 Hwy 12 in Elkhorn. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. Memorials can be directed to Southern Lakes Evangelical Free Church.