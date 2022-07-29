Janesville, WI - Daniel J. Rucks, age 56, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at home. He was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on February 14, 1966; the son of Dean and Trudy (Martin) Rucks. After graduating from High School, Dan earned his welding certificate from Blackhawk Technical College. He worked as a welder for VNE Corporation for 17 years and then went to work for Advance Fittings for 7 years. He married his soulmate and best friend, Dana (Ellefson) Rucks on May 21, 2011. Dan was "King" of the Dad jokes, and always a happy go lucky guy. He had an immense heart for others; and there was never a dull moment spent with Dan, with his sharp wit and sense of humor. He loved to weld and make all kinds of neat figurines that he was very proud of. Dan and his wife loved to ride their Harley Davidsons and had many fun adventures. He also enjoyed camping and gardening. Dan will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Dana Rucks; children: Krystal Rucks, Gage Alm, Gavin Alm, Jade Rucks, Diamond Rucks and a very special bonus son, Zane Mades; his parents, Dean and Trudy Rucks; grandchildren: Devon Fogdarude, Sevino Rucks and Savion Rucks; and sister, Toni Rucks. Dan is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A celebration of his life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Dan's family would like to thank the team at Agrace Hospice for all of their care and support through his passing.
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Rucks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
