Daniel J. Rucks

February 14, 1966 - July 22, 2022

Janesville, WI - Daniel J. Rucks, age 56, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at home. He was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on February 14, 1966; the son of Dean and Trudy (Martin) Rucks. After graduating from High School, Dan earned his welding certificate from Blackhawk Technical College. He worked as a welder for VNE Corporation for 17 years and then went to work for Advance Fittings for 7 years. He married his soulmate and best friend, Dana (Ellefson) Rucks on May 21, 2011. Dan was "King" of the Dad jokes, and always a happy go lucky guy. He had an immense heart for others; and there was never a dull moment spent with Dan, with his sharp wit and sense of humor. He loved to weld and make all kinds of neat figurines that he was very proud of. Dan and his wife loved to ride their Harley Davidsons and had many fun adventures. He also enjoyed camping and gardening. Dan will be dearly missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Rucks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.