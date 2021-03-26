Daniel J. "Dan" Schuler

August 12, 1953 - March 19, 2021
Janesville, WI - Daniel "Dan" J. Schuler, 67, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Mercy Hospital. He was born August 12, 1953 to the late John and Patricia (Nielsen) Schuler in Janesville and graduated in 1971 from Craig High School where he was a wrestler.
Dan began his working career at Whitewater Foundry and later GM, but his proudest achievement was being an owner and builder with his family at Country Furniture by Schulers. He was also an expert at dismantling barns to recycle the boards used by the family business. Outside of work Dan enjoyed vegetable gardening, hunting, fishing, martial arts and was a proud Packers fan. He was also an avid member of the Janesville Bowman Archery Club. Dan's greatest trait was his kind heart. He was a man who would give the shirt off his back with no questions asked.
Dan is survived by the love of his life, Lynette Ziegler; his son, Jed Schuler; siblings: Stephen (Laury) Schuler, Michael (Laura) Schuler, and Cheryl Peterson; nieces and nephews: Jennifer Weeks, James Schuler, Jessica Schuler, Stephanie Messerly, Greta Schuler, Jack Jorgensen, Betsy Cook, Chandler Cook, Casey Peterson, and Cody Peterson; and a great nephew Bodie Weeks. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Dan's life will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday April 10, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church, 612 N Randall Ave, Janesville, WI. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
Though he left us way too early, Dan was able to continue on by being an organ donor. The family wishes to express their sincerest thanks to the staff at the Mercy Hospital ICU for the care and compassion given to Dan from the moment he arrived to the time of his donation.