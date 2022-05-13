Daniel "Itch" Gregurich

Darien, WI - Daniel L. "Itch" Gregurich, 68, of Darien, passed to eternal life on Monday, May 9th, 2022 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. Daniel was born on May 8, 1954 to John and Ethel (Golbach) Gregurich in Wisconsin. Daniel married Linda S. Hanley on November 26, 1993 in Elkhorn, WI. Daniel was a 22 year veteran of the Darien Volunteer Fire Department.
Daniel is survived by his wife; children: Jared (Jessica) Gregurich, Keith (Karly) Hawver and Doug (Sarah) Hawver; grandchildren: Owen, Jake and Aubri Hawver, Ruby Gregurich, Braedon and Bree Duhamel; brother-in-law, Don (Stacey) Hanley. Also survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Darlene and Leonard.
Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 4-7pm at the Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home-Betzer Chapel, 118 South 2nd Street, Delavan. Private Interment at Darien Cemetery. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Gregurich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
