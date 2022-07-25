Daniel F. Miller

Rockton, IL - Daniel Francis Miller, 86, of Rockton, IL, died on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Anam Care Assisted Living, Rockford, IL.
He was born on October 30, 1935 in Janesville, WI, the son of Christopher and Mary (Fair) Miller. Daniel was a graduate of Janesville High School. He married Marsha Empereur on June 12, 1957 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on April 22, 1976.
Daniel was employed as a mechanical designer for Woodward Governor, retiring in 1999.
Survivors include his children, Jeff (Jane) Miller of South Beloit, IL, Timothy (Chris) Miller of Milwaukee, WI, and Vicki Dominguez on Glenview, IL; grandchildren, Sean, Alec, Maya, Boden, Melina, and Tara; brother, Robert Miller; former wife, Laura Jane Sherwood; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; sons, Andrew and Matthew Miller; sisters, Rosie (Gordy) Dobbs, Geri (Oren) Holmes, and Mary Ann (Dick) Thompson; sister-in-law, Karen Miller.
A Funeral Service for Daniel will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.