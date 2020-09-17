February 8, 1953 - September 10, 2020
Williams Bay, WI -- Daniel Edward Wisowaty was the third child of Barbara H. Wisowaty and Lawrence F. Wisowaty born in Chicago, IL on February 8, 1953 and died on September 10, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, WI.
Dan was a tile setter during his working life, and a member of Local 21 Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Union of Chicago. Dan enjoyed fishing, which he shared as a boy with his step-grandfather George Herzog. Dan religiously watched the Bears, Cubs, and Blackhawks. He was a kind and gentle man who liked to make people laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Almarie Escaran Wisowaty; his twin daughters, Beth Anne Wisowaty, and Lynn Marie Wisowaty Mueller; and son, Adam Lawrence Wisowaty; as well as his sister, Barbara A. (Carl Strom) Wisowaty; brothers, David M. Wisowaty, and Damian A. (Kathy) Wisowaty. He was always proud of his two beautiful granddaughters, Brooke Cleo Mueller and Chloe Jane Mueller.
Visitation will be held at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Avenue, Mundelein, IL on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. to Noon. Memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. (noon). For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.