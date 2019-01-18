March 16, 1962 - January 8, 2019

West Chicago, IL -- Daniel E. Austin, 56, of West Chicago IL, passed away on January 8, 2019, following a battle with cancer. He was born in Janesville, WI on March 16, 1962, the son of Jack Austin (Jean) and Sandra Stevenson Austin Galassi (Richard). Dan was light hearted, and thoroughly enjoyed life. He was a truck driver for many years and, in his spare time, was a great shade-tree mechanic.

In addition to his parents, Dan is further survived by his daughter, Morgan (Paul Alongi); and granddaughter, Giuliana Joy of Wheaton, IL; siblings: David Austin, Michael Austin, Cheri (Rich) LeTourneau, Scott (Tina) Austin, Deanna, Rocco, James, Thomas, Larry, Tina and Patricia Galassi; and many cousins; nieces; and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandparents: Kenneth and Noreen Austin, Edward and Margery Stevenson, and Rocco and Connie Galassi.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held on Dan's 57th birthday, Saturday, March 16, at the Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville, WI between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.