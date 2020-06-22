Daniel "Dano" Thiel

April 5, 1952 - June 19, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Daniel "Dano" S. Thiel, 68, Janesville, died Friday afternoon, June 19, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. He was born April 5, 1952 in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Sylvester H. and Joyce M. (Giesseman) Thiel. Dan was a 1970 graduate of Parker High School and then continued his education in computer tech. He worked for 25 years at Wick Homes and finished his career at Lear Corp. On October 16, 1992, Dan married Vicky Nelson in Janesville, WI, and with that the next 28 years were filled with fun and so much laughter.
Dano enjoyed singing, deer hunting, playing softball, was a die-hard Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. He loved his yearly smelt fishing trips that followed with the weekly Sunday Smelt and Bloody Mary day, which many times started on Friday. Dano never met a stranger, he could honestly talk to anyone. Most of all though, he was an amazing husband, dad and an unbelievable grandpa.
Dan is survived by his wife, Vicky Thiel; son, Todd (Dana) Seefeldt (their children: Ashton, Chase, and Ryan); daughter, Danielle (Brian) Rogula (their children: Logan, Connor, and Jordan); his cocker spaniel, Missy; his siblings: Deb (Kim) Gretz, Candy (Randy) Luek, Pam Gutzman, and Tammy (Mike) Vike; mother-in-law, Lillian J. Nelson; sisters-in-law: Vera (Paul) Wille, Val Wade, Vanette (Mike) Meidl, Vonnie Jacobson, and Vivian Ames; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Stacy) Nelson, Jr.; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Sylvester and Joyce Thiel; father-in-law, Kenneth Nelson, Sr; brothers-in-law, Gary Gutzman and David Ames.
Visitation for Dan will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. A Funeral Service will follow at 5 p.m. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
With all things happening, we would like to sincerely thank Dr. Gulliver and the nurses at Mercy Hospital, Janesville Fire and Rescue, Janesville PD, Vonnie and Ashley for being there for Dano to give us a few more days with him, and all other families who have been so supportive through the years. How you feeling? "better than anybody"