Daniel "Danny" Mears

August 9, 1965 - December 2, 2018
South Beloit, IL -- Daniel Michael "Danny" Mears, 53, of South Beloit, IL, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born August 9, 1965 in Beloit, WI, the son of James Mears and Marlene (Mickey) Mears Udell. Danny was a 1984 graduate of South Beloit High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1987-1991, serving in Panama (1987), West Germany (1988-1989), Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm with the Mechanized Infantry in charge of 8 men and 1 Bradley vehicle (1990-1991). Danny was awarded the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Army Lapel Button, Southwest Asia Service Medal with 2 Bronze Medals (1st award), Overseas Service Ribbon and the Expert Badge (rifle and grenade). He and Mickey enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his children, Rebecca and Alexander Mears; siblings: Dennis (Teresa) Mears, Harry "Mickey" (Julie) Mears, Richard (Tammy) Mears, and Kathleen (Jim Christopherson) Mears; brother-in-law, Bill LaGrange; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Diane LaGrange; and brother, James Mears.
Graveside service for Danny will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 10, 2018 in Rockton Cemetery, Rockton, IL, with Military Honors accorded by American Legion Post #336. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 9, 2018 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Memorials may be given to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
