Daniel "Danny" Mears

August 9, 1965 - December 2, 2018

South Beloit, IL -- Daniel Michael "Danny" Mears, 53, of South Beloit, IL, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born August 9, 1965 in Beloit, WI, the son of James Mears and Marlene (Mickey) Mears Udell. Danny was a 1984 graduate of South Beloit High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1987-1991, serving in Panama (1987), West Germany (1988-1989), Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm with the Mechanized Infantry in charge of 8 men and 1 Bradley vehicle (1990-1991). Danny was awarded the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Army Lapel Button, Southwest Asia Service Medal with 2 Bronze Medals (1st award), Overseas Service Ribbon and the Expert Badge (rifle and grenade). He and Mickey enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include his children, Rebecca and Alexander Mears; siblings: Dennis (Teresa) Mears, Harry "Mickey" (Julie) Mears, Richard (Tammy) Mears, and Kathleen (Jim Christopherson) Mears; brother-in-law, Bill LaGrange; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Diane LaGrange; and brother, James Mears.

Graveside service for Danny will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 10, 2018 in Rockton Cemetery, Rockton, IL, with Military Honors accorded by American Legion Post #336. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 9, 2018 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Memorials may be given to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse