June 2, 1956 - January 14, 2021
Madison, WI - Our brother (and uncle) Daniel "Danno" Hemenway arrived into this world on June 2, 1956, as the second son for Albert and Gloria Hemenway, in Worthington, MN. He left this world suddenly on January 14, 2021, at age 64. Saying "he will be missed" is an understatement. Spending the majority of his youth (1964 to 1971) in Wichita, KS, he acquired a lifetime love of leather crafting from the YMCA. He applied this talent to design and to make leather accessories-- like luggage, bags, belts, sandals etc. He also acquired a love of swimming through the YMCA Garvey Swim Team. He was captain of the Springfield HS Swim Team, a member of the Springfield YMCA Masters Swim Team and continued to enjoy swimming as a way to exercise. Daniel gradated from Springfield HS in 1974 with honors; attended the University of Illinois for a year; and then went to work at Armco Steel, as an extrusion operator. A few years later, he graduated from the Air Traffic Controller Academy in Oklahoma City, remaining an air traffic controller at the tower in Madison, WI, until his retirement.
Dan received the Archie League Medal of Safety "for extraordinary vigilance and skill on the job" by the National Air Traffic Controllers Association on May 16, 2005, in Washington, DC. He received the award for preventing a pilot from crashing on December 30, 2004. Listen to the transcript of Daniel talking to the pilot by clicking here: https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=4654062
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Daniel. He preferred evenings with family to include cooking, movies, playing cards, chess and computer games. He also enjoyed spending time working outside, in his garage, on woodworking projects. He provided colorful banter from politics, economics, design, movies, music, art, and almost any other topic that peaked his interests. One was food. His passion for describing the nuances of all the senses when he tasted something was priceless. He was a "foodie" before there were "foodies". Daniel was a great big brother! Often times assisting all of us out of life's little messes. We owe him a huge debt of gratitude. We love you, Danno. You will be in our hearts forever!
Daniel was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Gloria Hemenway; and his nephew, Justin Hemenway. He is survived by his siblings: Stephan, Jennifer, Kristin, Sara, Nathan, and Amy; his nephews: Tom, Mathew, Denny and John; nieces: Laura, Amy, and Ellen; great-niece, Miranda; great-nephews, Ivan and Camdyn; aunts; uncles; and cousins.
With public gatherings being a challenge, we invite you to enjoy a moment and lift your glass in his honor - "Cheers to Dan!" In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Allerton Park and Retreat Center: Memorial & Dedicatory Gift Program. To make a gift, visit here and enter your memorial gift in the "Dedicatory Fund" box near the bottom of the page. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com