Daniel Calhoon

October 23, 1961 - November 17, 2022

Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Dan Calhoon, 61, of Brodhead, WI passed away on November 17th, 2022 at SSM St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by his family. Dan was born in Portage, Wisconsin on October 23rd, 1961 to Merlin and Elaine (Frank) Calhoon. He was the first of four children. Dan grew up in Milton, WI and graduated from Milton High School. He then attended The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he earned his Bachelor of Music Degree in 1985. At Whitewater, he met his wife, Suzanne (Meyer), a fellow music major. They were married on July 30th, 1983. Dan and Suzanne raised their three children in the small communities of Shullsburg, WI, Cuba City, WI and Brodhead, WI.

