Daniel Calhoon

Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Dan Calhoon, 61, of Brodhead, WI passed away on November 17th, 2022 at SSM St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by his family. Dan was born in Portage, Wisconsin on October 23rd, 1961 to Merlin and Elaine (Frank) Calhoon. He was the first of four children. Dan grew up in Milton, WI and graduated from Milton High School. He then attended The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he earned his Bachelor of Music Degree in 1985. At Whitewater, he met his wife, Suzanne (Meyer), a fellow music major. They were married on July 30th, 1983. Dan and Suzanne raised their three children in the small communities of Shullsburg, WI, Cuba City, WI and Brodhead, WI.
Dan was passionate about music education and choral music. His first teaching position was K-12 Vocal Music Director for Shullsburg Public Schools, where he built the choral program, started a swing choir, annual madrigal dinner, and senior citizen luncheon. He also directed many musical productions at the high school and middle school level. In 1990, Dan began his 20-year career as the Choral Director at Brodhead High School and Middle School. He was known for his musical productions (some of his favorites being Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor DreamCoat, Oklahoma, Grease, and Les Misérables). He also started the Holiday Madrigal Dinner at Brodhead High School, and the Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon at Brodhead Middle School. But Dan's true passion was Show Choir. He created the Brodhead High School "Guys & Dolls" Show Choir, which competed throughout the Midwest in the 1990s and 2000s. Show Choir became so popular in Brodhead that he started a second high school show choir, "Boys & Girls," and the middle school's "Choral Cardinals." He established and ran the "In the Spotlight" Show Choir competition, which brought many musical groups from across the midwest to Brodhead every February. He also loved taking his groups on competitive trips to Chicago, Florida, and Branson, as well as chaperoning students at Show Choir Camps of America at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, and Shell Lake Arts Center in Shell Lake, Wisconsin. Dan always strived for student success and excellence. Dan was so honored to be able to teach his three children and have them be part of his musical groups and performances. After retiring from teaching in 2011, Dan served the Brodhead community on the Brodhead School Board and was active in the Brodhead Optimists Club.
Dan is survived by his wife Suzanne and their three children, Erika (Don) Lyons of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Zach (Sara Moy) Calhoon of Austin, Texas, and Erin Calhoon of Monroe, Wisconsin. He is also survived by his parents, Cal and Elaine Calhoon of Milton, Wisconsin, his sister, Carri (Mark) Weigman of DePere, Wisconsin, brothers Rick (Jill) Calhoon of Freedom, Wisconsin, and Rob (Tracie) Calhoon of Milton, Wisconsin. Additionally, he is survived by several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Stephanie, and God-daughter, Hannah. And of course, his joy, grandsons Donovan and Elliott.
He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and he shared a very special relationship with both of his grandmothers.
Memorials are yet to be determined but will reflect Dan's passion for choral music education (at Brodhead High School and Middle School), as well as our gratitude to the nurses at the SSM Health Monroe Hospital and the Monroe Clinic in Brodhead.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Brodhead on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and also at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass.