Daniel A. Wiedman

September 9, 1948 - September 7, 2021
Janesville, WI - Daniel Albert Wiedman, 72, of Janesville WI died peacefully at home on September 7, 2021 with his wife by his side. Dan was born on September 9, 1948 in Milwaukee WI to Albert and Marie Wiedman. Dan was united in marriage to Karen A. Anderson on August 23, 1980 in Janesville. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Karen for 40 years. Employed by Wisconsin Provisions, St. Paul's Church and UW-Whitewater, during his working career, Dan was much beloved by his fellow employees everywhere he worked.
A graduate of UW-Parkside with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology, Dan was a lifelong learner and an avid student of human nature. A longtime listener and contributor to the local radio station, Dan liked to mix it up with his fellow listeners on a wide range of topics. Whether it was sports, politics or the topic of the day, Dan would always have an opinion and was eager to share it with anyone who would listen.
Dan was a die-hard Milwaukee Brewer's fan, he had a love of baseball that was formed at an early age. It would be a rare day that Dan and his wife Karen would miss viewing the game on television or listening to it on the radio. Another passion Dan developed as a boy, was a love for the pinball machine. Dan continued playing the games he loved at the neighborhood bowling alley and considered himself to be quite the pinball wizard.
Probably Dan's most endearing quality was his big personality and natural gift for lifting people's spirits and making them laugh, with his humorous stories and wickedly funny laugh. Whenever you heard that unmistakable laughter, you knew that Dan was in the house and it immediately made you smile. Dan also had a penchant for breaking out into song whenever the mood struck him. People may have had various opinions about the quality of Dan's singing, but all would agree, that it was extremely entertaining. Even at the end, when things were at their worst in Dan's battle with cancer; he continued to make the hospice nurses smile.
Sweet, gentle and kind were some of the adjectives used by friends to describe Dan. All those who knew him will truly miss his spirit.
Dan is survived by his wife, Karen; sister, Patricia Frymire of NM, and a host of loving relatives and friends. His parents, Albert and Marie Wiedman; stepfather, Charles Gage and stepmother, Ruth Wiedman predeceased him.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online expressions of sympathy and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com