November 21, 2019 - November 21, 2019

Oskaloosa, IA -- Dane Baldock, precious baby boy of Shannon and Amber (Goodman) Baldock, was born into the arms of angels on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Mahaska Health Partnership Hospital in Oskaloosa, IA. Although Dane never spent any time with us on earth, he was very loved and touched many lives.

Our precious little angel will never be forgotten by his family including his parents; big brother, Logan; big sisters, Brooke and Peyton of Rose Hill, IA; grandparents: Arthur and Suzanne Baldock of Janesville, WI, Mark and Linda Goodman of Rose Hill, IA; great-grandparents, Richard Cady of Oskaloosa, IA, and Donna Goodman of Oskaloosa, IA; many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: Verne and Ruby Baldock, Arthur and Florence Strelcheck, Rex Goodman, Marilyn Cady.