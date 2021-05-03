November 21, 1940 - April 29, 2021
Fontana, WI - Dana George Featherstone was born November 21, 1940 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to George P. and Alyce Marie (Stagner) Featherstone. He passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Tender Reflections in Elkhorn.
Dana is survived by his sister Rita (Brian) Parker of Downingtown PA and nieces Taryn (Glenn) Felmey, Shayna (Jimmy) Edwards, and great nieces Jayne Felmey and Daisy Edwards.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private burial was in Walworth Cemetery.
Donations can be made to Lakeland Animal Shelter, PO Box 1000, Elkhorn WI. 53121.
For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.