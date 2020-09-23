August 8, 1959 - September 13, 2020
Fitchburg, WI -- Dana Lee Sweeney, 61, of Madison, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in her home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on August 8, 1959, the daughter of Donald and Arloa Barnabo. Dana grew up in Janesville, WI. She was a proud cheerleader at Janesville Parker High School, where her father was the Head Football Coach. Dana, along with her brothers Dante and Tom, and sister Lana, split their childhood years between being the coach's kids under the Friday Night Lights in Janesville, to weekends up at the family cabin in Manitowish Waters, WI
Memorials may be made in the name of "Dana Lee Sweeney" to The UW Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace Hospice.
Rest in peace my beautiful sister and until we meet again.