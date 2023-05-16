DaLee E. Applebee

January 19, 1935 - May 12, 2023

Evansville, WI - DaLee Applebee, age 88, passed away at home on May 12, 2023. DaLee was born on January 19, 1935 in Readstown, WI to Royden and Irene (Strahl) Applebee. He retired from G.M. after 37 years. DaLee was a member of the Albany Lion's Club for 30 years.