DaLee E. Applebee

Evansville, WI - DaLee Applebee, age 88, passed away at home on May 12, 2023. DaLee was born on January 19, 1935 in Readstown, WI to Royden and Irene (Strahl) Applebee. He retired from G.M. after 37 years. DaLee was a member of the Albany Lion's Club for 30 years.
DaLee is survived by wife Phyllis Peterson Applebee, daughters; Annette (Jerry) Harrington, Kimberly (Doug) Applebee, Lisa (Dan) Butcher, Jana (Greg) Baumberger and son, Steven (Teresa); 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Charlotte Applebee, Diana (Tod) Christianson, Mary Applebee and DaLee's special friend, Jim Heffron. Also surviving are several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends.
DaLee was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers and 1 sister.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 12:00 at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. For online condolences please visit www.wardhurtley.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in DaLee's name to the Evansville Methodist Church or the Evansville Care Closet.
DaLee's family wishes to thank Mercy Hospice, his daughters and son for keeping watch over him.
