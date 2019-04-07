October 14, 1949 - April 3, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Dale Sylvan Sperry, Jr., age 69, passed away on April 3, 2019. He was born on October 14, 1949 in Monroe, WI, the son of Dale and Irene (Malott) Sperry. He married Toni Short on May 20, 1982. Dale proudly served honorably in the United States Marine Corps, 3rd Marine Division. He was wounded in Quang Tri Province, Ashau Valley, Vietnam, in February 1969. He was a life member of DVA. He loved his family, and had a big heart. He loved working on cars, being a woodworker and going fishing. He enjoyed visiting with his "Crafter family" during the last 30 years of doing Art and Craft Shows.

Dale is survived by his wife, Toni; son, Jamie; daughter, Melissa (Rusty Thompson), both of Evansville; daughter, Lacy (Tony Butler) of Brodhead; and Kathy (Oscar) Arteaga, whom he always considered his daughter, of Chicago, IL; brother, Gene (Ruth) Sperry; sisters: Betty Broge, Donna Ashe, and Joyce (Jim) Belter; parents in-law, Lawton (Joyce) Short; sisters in-law, Judy Hoffman and Denise (Todd) Burns; brothers-in-law: Stephen Short, Thomas (Theresa) Short, Donald Short; his grandchildren: Ashley, Austin, Savannah, Chris JR., Owen, Trevor, Alexandra, Landen, Elizabeth, Charlotte, and grandson due July 2019; two great-granddaughters, Sophia and Emilee; many nieces and nephews, including Jeanne Nastali, who he thought of as a sister instead of a niece. He is sorely missed by his faithful dog and companion, Sammy. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Irene Sperry; brothers, Norbert (Cheryl) and Gary Sperry; brother-in-law, Joseph Ashe; sister-in-law, Norma Jean Sperry; son, Christopher; and grandson, Brennan Luke.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 14, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Gene and Ruth Sperry's home, 8716 N. Territorial Road, Evansville. Military Honors will follow at 3 p.m. provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com

The family would like to thank all who cared for Dale during his illness, especially the staff at William S. Middleton Memorial V.A. Hospital, where he was treated with the respect he deserved. Also many thanks to Agrace HospiceCare.