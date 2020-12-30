March 5, 1952 - December 26, 2020
Janesville, WI - Dale Shumway, age 68, was a life-long resident of Janesville and died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Mercyheatlh Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born on March 5, 1952, the son of the late Tirrill and Audrey (Krause) Shumway. He graduated from Parker High School in 1970. Dale married his wife, Judy, of 38 years on July 31, 1982. He retired from Evonik Chemical Co. in 2014, after working there for 40 years. After retirement he became instrumental in running their family business, the Glass Garden Stained Glass Shop, of 23 years in downtown Janesville.
He was known for his quick wit, respectful attitude, calm demeanor, relaxed manner, and his intelligence. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; 4 siblings: Juanita (Eric) Knutson, Leesburg, VA, Susan Shumway, Palm City, FL, Ronald Shumway, Janesville, WI, and Terry Shumway, Milton WI; 8 nieces and nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents.
