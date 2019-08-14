September 8, 1973 - August 9, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Dale Robert Brockway, age 45, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 9, 2019, in Janesville. He was born on September 8, 1973 in Edgerton; the son of Robert L. and Ilean (Watson) Brockway. Dale was a graduate of Parker High School in Janesville, and was always there to lend a helping hand with sporting events and after school activities. He enjoyed shooting pool, the Green Bay Packers, and listening to and dancing to music. Dale also volunteered his time ushering at St. Paul's Evangelical Church.

He is survived by his special niece, Kaitlyn Brockway; siblings: Duane (Mika) Brockway, Cathy Ruble, and Donna Brockway; and many extended family members and friends. Dale is predeceased by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, with visitation from 12 p.m. until time of service. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting Dale's family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com