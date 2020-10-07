August 19, 1939 - October 2, 2020 Babcock / Formerly Milton, WI- Dale Richard Gray, age 81 of Babcock, WI/formerly of Milton, WI passed away at his home on Friday October 2, 2020. Dale was born on August 19, 1939 to the late Marion and Bernice (Hamm) Gray. He attended Milton High School and married Patricia Perleberg on June 28, 1958 at the Methodist Church in Milton.
Dale worked for the Edgerton Post office during the day and at General Motors as an assembler at night. He also worked for the County Hwy Shop and for Howard Trescher. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, making homemade wine, and gambling.
Dale is survived by his children: Dorene (Mike) Bleiler of Fort Atkinson, WI, Tim (Annette) Gray of Fort Wayne, IN, Wesley (Susie) Gray of Fort Atkinson, WI, Jeff (Judy) Gray of Milton, Brenda (Andy) Durrand, Newville, WI; grandchildren: Punky, Donnie, Crystal, Nathan, Nicholas, Matt, Becky, Kari, Kelly; step grandchildren Kim Woodard and Julie Roth and many great grandchildren and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Patricia.
Public graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be at 10:30 graveside. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.