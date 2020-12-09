February 18, 1943 - December 5, 2020
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---Dale R. Veitch, age 77, of Edgerton, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at home. He was born in Menomonie, MI on February 18, 1943, the son of Samuel and Ruby (Behling) Veitch. He was a 1962 graduate of Edgerton High School. He married Sarah J. Hilton on August 3, 1998, in Edgerton. Dale was a Crew Leader for Highway Trailer for many years until his retirement in the 1970's. He also assisted local farmers during planting and harvesting season. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gambling, puzzles, playing his guitar, dancing and Country music.
Dale is survived by his wife, Sarah; 3 children: Tim (Jen) Veitch of Edgerton, Tina (Robert) Katz and David (Jen) Hilton both of Janesville; 7 grandchildren: Alexis, Sam, Cody, Amber, Camden, Colton and Raven; 2 great grandchildren; Luna and Emmalyn; 4 siblings: Samuel "Bill" (Linda) Veitch of Milford, IN, Russ (Jan) Veitch of Bowling Green, OH, Ken (Jan) Veitch of Edgerton and Sharon (Marty) Mulhall of Janesville; sister-in-law, Judy Selin of Edgerton; brother-in-law, Tom Hilton of Janesville; and other extended family and friends, including his beloved cat, Lucy. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Pearlie and Lorrine Hilton; brother-in-law, Swede Selin; and sister-in-law, Sue Nanstad.
A Private Family Service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, with Rev. Carl Seeger officiating. Burial will be in Fulton Cemetery. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences and sharing of memories: www.apfelfuneral.com