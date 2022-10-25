February 14, 1951 - October 21, 2022
Edgerton, WI - Dale R Saunders, 71 of Edgerton passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday October 21, 2022.
February 14, 1951 - October 21, 2022
Edgerton, WI - Dale R Saunders, 71 of Edgerton passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday October 21, 2022.
Dale was born February 14, 1951, son of the late Herbert and Mildred "Betty" (Babcock) Saunders. He married the love of his life, Kathie (Fessenden) on July 21, 1973 in Edgerton, WI. Dale and Kathie had two beautiful children, Crystal and Scotty who were his world. From the time that Dale attended Edgerton High School he always enjoyed working on cars. He worked at Wes's Auto Repair where he specialized in transmissions. He then furthered his love for cars, both old and new when he later worked at Newville Auto Salvage as their "Mr. Answer Man" for 30 years until retiring in June 2018. Dale was a kind, caring and gentle soul. He was very devoted to his family and would have given the shirt off his back to help others and was loved by many. He was an avid golfer, driving back and forth to the Edgerton Country Club in his golf cart from his home.
Dale is survived by his loving wife Kathie Saunders, his daughter Crystal (Brian) Beyer of Milton; grandchildren Zach and Kenzie, siblings Wyn Saunders, Herbie Saunders (Karen), Dave Saunders (Sue). Also survived by his in-laws Vicki and John Simon, Deb Young and Bill Fessenden plus nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Scotty Saunders, brother Keith Saunders and his sister Judy Saunders plus in-laws Willard Fessenden and Barb Fessenden.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Alden Park Strathmoor in Rockford, Illinois and ProMedica Hospice for their devoted care of "ol blue eyes".
Funeral Services will be 3:30 P.M. Friday October 28, 2022, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until time of services at the funeral home. Please use the entrance to the funeral home off of Hain Road. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.