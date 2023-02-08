Dale O. Dallman

November 23, 1953 - January 16, 2023

Janesville, WI - Dale Otto Dallman, age 69, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born in Janesville on November 23, 1953; the son of Otto and Ruth (Stoeckmann) Dallman. Dale earned his CNC Machinist certification from Blackhawk Technical College and went on to work for the General Motors Corporation, retiring from the Assembly Department. Dale liked camping and boating. He enjoyed fish fry's with friends; and he was a Packer fan and loved the Beatles. Other interests of his were cooking, bowling, telling silly jokes and randomly singing. He donated to the local Police Department and the VFW Post 1621.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Dallman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.