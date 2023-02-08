Dale O. Dallman

Janesville, WI - Dale Otto Dallman, age 69, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born in Janesville on November 23, 1953; the son of Otto and Ruth (Stoeckmann) Dallman. Dale earned his CNC Machinist certification from Blackhawk Technical College and went on to work for the General Motors Corporation, retiring from the Assembly Department. Dale liked camping and boating. He enjoyed fish fry's with friends; and he was a Packer fan and loved the Beatles. Other interests of his were cooking, bowling, telling silly jokes and randomly singing. He donated to the local Police Department and the VFW Post 1621.
Dale was a stubborn and proud German man with a kind heart, and was always there to lend a hand to a friend in need. He had slumber parties with his daughter and granddaughter a few times a month. Dale cherished his granddaughter, Alia and kept her closest to his heart. Dale will be remembered by all who knew him.
Dale is survived by his children, Kate Dallman and Gabe Velazquez; granddaughter, Alia Dallman; siblings: Sandy (Dennis) Dopkins, Sally Dopkins, Sue Ellen (Mike) Goodbear and Sara Dallman; and numerous extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; former spouse, Carol Schroeder; siblings, Sharon Santiago and Dean Dallman; and his dog, Aspen.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
