September 22, 1961 - November 15, 2020
Leominister, MA - Dale M. Zentz, age 59, of Leominister, MA, a former Janesville, WI resident died November 15, 2020 at his home in Leominister. He was born on September 22, 1961 in Janesville, the son of Donald and Doris (Franke) Zentz. He grew up in Janesville and graduated from Craig High School. He was currently employed by Easypak in Leominister.
Dale leaves behind his brother, Dean (Denise), their son Dan (Tanya), his brother-in-law Brian (Becky), two nieces, Danielle (David) and Kristen (Nick), a great-nephew, Eli, his Uncle Dennis and Aunt Barb Franke and his girlfriend Hazel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Doris Zentz, his sister, Donna Aubrey as well as his grandparents.
Dale lived many places and enjoyed many things during his lifetime. He cared deeply for his girlfriend, Hazel and enjoyed spending time with her. Dale's family wishes to express their special thanks to her for all of her help to Dale as he battled with several health issues.
Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be by his family in Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. The family is being assisted by Wright-Roy Funeral Home in Leominister and Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.