January 13, 1937 - May 31, 2021
Janesville, WI - Dale M. Kruse, age 84, of Janesville, fittingly passed away surrounded by family, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville. Dale was born in Elgin, Illinois on January 13, 1937; the second of Vernon and Florence (Klick) Kruse's four boys. He graduated from Crystal Lake High School in 1956. He honorably served our country in both the United States Navy, and the United States Marine Corp 1956 to 1962. Dale married his childhood sweetheart, Sally A. (Ullrey) Kruse on January 5, 1957, at the 1st Congregational Church in Crystal Lake, Illinois. As a Store Manager for Walgreens, Dale worked for stores in the Chicago suburbs before transferring to south Florida (1976) to open the chain of stores there. He retired after 25 years, to start another career.
Dale will be remembered as a great conversationalist who enjoyed gathering with family and friends. His Asbury Church family was important to him. Dale and Sally enjoyed travelling, with a special trip taken to Puerto Rico one of the places Dale was stationed during his time of service. He spent his life managing, problem-solving, caring for people, and whistling while he worked.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, of 64 years; children: Robert (Jennifer) Kruse, Sue Ann (Robert) Eicher, Russell (Jacqueline) Kruse, Steven (Nancy) Kruse, and Randall (Sarah) Kruse; grandchildren: Analiese, Brandon, Kayla, Aaron, Zach, Amy, Lainey, Jamison, Elizabeth, Tom, Janessa, Kennedy, and Kyler; brother, David Kruse; many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: James Kruse and Robert Kruse; nephew, David Kruse; and granddaughter, Jayne Kruse.
A funeral service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with Pastor Will Jewson officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Committal service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Windridge Memorial Park, 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Road, Cary, Illinois 60013. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Legion Post #205 or Asbury United Methodist Church in Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com