April 27, 1939 - February 21, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Dale M. Jensen, Sr., age 79, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Rock Haven Nursing Home in Janesville. Dale was born in Milton, WI, on April 27, 1939, one of nine children to Adelbert and Buelah (Brown) Jensen. Dale married his loving wife, Ruth (Hocking) Jensen on July 27, 1957. Dale worked as a farmer for many years, and was also employed at General Motors in multiple roles, retiring in the year 1997. As a farmer, Dale enjoyed raising livestock, from pigeons to horses, and took pride in the fresh vegetables he grew in his garden. Dale was a skilled woodworker and used his talents to build his own home. A man of many talents, Dale also enjoyed rebuilding cars, and always looked forward to hunting with his family. He was a man devoted to his family, and Dale's memory will be cherished forever.

Dale is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Jensen; children: Mary (Florian) Kretzschmar, Dale Jensen Jr., Candy (Miles) Bradley, Brenda (Bruce) Black, Bill (Jenni) Jensen, and Bonnie Juarez; 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and many extended family members, and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents; and son, Kenneth.

A private family service will be held on a later date. Committal will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made in Dale's honor to the Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St., Clinton, WI, 53525. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com