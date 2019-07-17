October 13, 1946 - May 27, 2019

Egerton/Milton/Branson, Missouri -- Dale Lee Olson, age 72, passed away May 27, 2019 in Branson, Missouri from an infection. Dale was born October 13, 1946 in Stoughton, Wisconsin and grew up on his parent's dairy farm in the Town of Albion. He graduated from Edgerton High School where he was in Future Farmers of America, played football, and wrestled. Dale served in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic and served in Vietnam during the war. Dale returned to farming with his family after he was discharged from Air Force. Dale married Catherine (Cathy) Ellefson on October 31, 1969. Dale and Cathy had 2 children, Peter Rollin and Amanda Ruth. Dale left farming to become the manager at the Terra fertilizer plant in Milton for several years. After leaving Terra he started a construction company in Milton where his son Peter worked with him. Dale moved to Branson with his wife and family and continued to work in construction while enjoying time at craft fairs and with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy; his parents, Walton (Bud) and Bernice Olson; and his older brother David Olson. He is survived by his children, Peter Olson and Amanda (Kevin) Murdock; Peter's children: Joseph Olson, Ashley Olson and her daughter Bailee; Amanda's children: Chad (Kandis) Neumeier and their daughter Theia, Chase (Katherine) Holcomb, Anna (Doug) Coffey and their daughters Cesillia and Destany, Connor and Mary Murdock; and his brothers and sisters: Douglas Olson, Dean Olson, Bonnie Lofley, Beth Sokolyk, and Daniel Olson.

Dale was a good husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, son, and brother. He will be missed.

A memorial service will be held later in Branson by his family. Cremation services were in the care of Holden Cremation and Funeral Service, Sparta, Missouri. Cards and condolences may be sent in care of:

Chad and Kandis Neumeier

10 Olson Road

Galena, Missouri 65656