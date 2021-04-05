August 24, 1940 - April 1, 2021
Janesville/Milton, WI - Dale Lee Burkett of Janesville died April 1, 2021 at home with his family at his side. Dale was born on August 24, 1940 on the family farm west of Grand Ridge, IL and was the second son of Menzie Alva and Mary Elizabeth (Frailey) Burkett. In 1943, the Burkett family moved north where Menzie and Mary rented the Weiss farm on Gentleman Road, just south of Ottawa, IL. In 1945, the Burketts moved to a farm on Bowers Lake Road east of Milton where Dale lived until 1970.
Dale spent grades 1 through 8 at a one-room rural grade school named Burr Oak which was located at the corner of Vickerman and Godfrey Roads in Lima Township. He attended Milton Union high School beginning in the fall of 1954 and graduated in June of 1958. He was always proud to say he was a "Redman" from Milton Union.
On August 22, 1970, Dale married Jean Ann Scott at Faith Methodist Church in Milton Junction, WI. The newlyweds lived on College Street in Milton. Dale and Jean lived on College Street until 1972 when they moved to a new home in Janesville where they spent many happy years raising their family.
Dale worked for a short time after graduation from high school with his father, Menzie, on the family farm on Bowers Lake Road. From the farm he went to work at Highway Trailer in Edgerton for about five years before he went to Janesville and worked as a lineman for the Wisconsin Telephone Company in the Janesville/Beloit area. He worked for Gray's Beverage in Janesville for a short time before going to work operating trenchers and backhoes for the Line Clearance Company of Monticello, WI. When the company went out of business, he went to work for J-S Trenching in Janesville where he worked installing utility lines for the telephone company. In 1974, he went to work for Wisconsin Power and Light (which would become Alliant Energy) where he worked until he retired in 1997.
Dale spent a total of 10 years (hitches of 6 and 4 years) in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he served with the Supply and Transportation unit in Janesville. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service. The Unit was activated for both Federal and State service while he was with the Janesville unit.
Dale enjoyed his younger years roaming the countryside around the family farm east of Milton where he enjoyed trapping, hunting and being able to explore the countryside up and down the Otter Creek which ran through the farm. He enjoyed other hobbies such as coin and stamp collecting, reading and studying words, working on word puzzles and games and making walking sticks in his back yard. Also, on his list for favorite things to do was attending the monthly breakfasts with his fellow retirees from WP&L and the old "Redmen" from Milton Union.
Dale is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jean; his son Brent Lee Burkett, both of Janesville; one older sister, Joan (Burkett) Hilton of Milton; two younger brothers, James Burkett of Beloit and Dave Burkett of Milton. He is also survived by nephews: Derek Hilton of Janesville, Drew Hilton of Milton, Jeffrey Burkett of Illinois, Scott Burkett of Missouri, Brian Burkett of Arkansas, Lonnie Burkett of Beloit: nieces, Debby, Diana and Dannielle all of Janesville, Jennifer of Milton, Donna of Edgerton and Kelly of Missouri. He is also survived by several grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
Dale was predeceased by his son, Bradley Scott Burkett, his parents, Menzie and Mary Burkett, one older brother, Donald Burkett of Moberly, MO, his nephew, Lester Burkett and his brother-in-law Jerry Hilton.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Rev. Lee A. Meissner will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until Noon Tuesday April 6th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in the Burkett Family plot at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME