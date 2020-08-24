January 6, 1929 - July 26, 2020
Lake Geneva, WI -- Dale L. Wolff, 91, a longtime resident of Lake Geneva, died on July 26, 2020 at Geneva Lake Manor. He was born Dale L. Wolff to the late Henry and Estelle (Hamilton) Wolff in Wittenberg, WI. After graduating high school, Dale earned his Master's-Degree in Education. On June 4, 1966, Dale was united into marriage to the late Louise Anderson.
Three children survive Dale: Kevin Wolff, Eric (Sandy) Wolff, and Lisa (Keith) Benjamin; four grandchildren also survive him: Julia, Jared, Colin, and Ava. Dale was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Louise, on March 23, 2017. His parents; and two sisters, June Smith and Kay Wolff, also preceded Dale in death.
Services for Dale will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12 p.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. till the time of service on August 29, 2020. Burial of ashes will take place on October 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Amherst, WI. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, Dale's family have asked that you make a donation in his name to First Evangelical Lutheran Church School of Lake Geneva. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.