Rockford, IL - Dale L. Korsberg, 69, of Rockford, IL, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, September 30, 2022 in his home.
He was born on June 4, 1953 in Beloit, WI, the son of Carl and Lucile (Danks) Korsberg. Dale was a 1971 Turner High School graduate. He attended trade school where he received numerous certifications for Auto Marine and RV services.
Dale was formerly employed by North American Clutch and Driveline in Machesney Park, IL and UPS in Rockford, IL. He was a car show enthusiast. Dale and his brother, Wayne went to Road America (Sports Car Races) together every year. Dale enjoyed reading and was an avid Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer fan. He will be remembered for his kind gentle spirit.
Survivors include his brother, Wayne (Jane) Korsberg; niece, Ingrid (Matt) Gruett; great nephew, Henry Gruett; great niece, Anna Gruett; and many close friends.
Dale was predeceased by his parents.
A Memorial Service for Dale will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Paula Harris officiating. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Salvation Army in Rockford, IL.