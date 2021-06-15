September 28, 1938 - June 9, 2021
Janesville, WI - Major Dale H. Wright, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Boland Hall. He was born in Oak Park, IL on September 28, 1938, the son of Colonel Howard and Elsie (Jirgl) Wright. After graduating from Morton High School Dale joined the United States Army, both Active and Reserve, from which he retired after 26 plus years with the rank of Major. He served 2 tours in Vietnam and was awarded several metals including 2 silver stars and the purple heart. Dale was the director of security for Beloit Corporation. He married Denise Campbell on February 24, 1992, in Miami, FL. He loved to golf, fish and shot a hole in one on the Ladysmith Golf Course. Dale was an accomplished Professional Bowler. He had several 300 games and an 800 series game. In 2011, the book Dale wrote, Democracy In Freefall, was published.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Denise; 4 children: Kevin Wright, Heather Escobedo, Karyn Miller, and Brian Wright; with 8 grandchildren and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 daughters, Cindie Nelson and Sheri Underwood; and brother, Wayne Wright.
Private services are planned. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com