October 11, 1952 - March 21, 2021
Lac du Flambeau, WI - Dale F. Schultz, 68, of Lac du Flambeau, WI died at his residence on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born in Janesville, WI on October 11, 1952.
Dale married his wife Gail September 29, 1973. He graduated from Parker High School in Janesville, and worked for J.P. Cullen & Sons for 35 years and Rockford Construction for 4 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, teaching them to fish, drive the boat, entertaining guests at his lake home, and creating, designing, and remodeling homes. His family was his life and love.
Dale is survived by his wife Gail; his children: Kyle Schultz, Kris (Jeannie) Schultz, and Kara Brock; grandchildren: Kason, Karder, Cullen, Finley, Michael, Harper, Murphy, and Rowan; and his siblings: Dennis (Terri) Schultz, Duane Schultz, Diane (Dean) Pastula, Denise (Bill) Quinn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fran and Ruth Schultz; his aunt Ruby; and uncle Larry.
A cremation took place per his wishes, private family services will be held.
Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com
NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES IS SERVING THE FAMILY.