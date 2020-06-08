January 31, 1935 - June 3, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Dale E. Krueger, age 85, of Janesville passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 following a strong battle for the past year with lung cancer. He was born on January 31, 1935 in Milton, the son of Richard and Marie (Clarke) Krueger. He married Barbara Jewell on October 1, 1955 and they were married for 62 years before she passed away on May 15, 2017. Dale was employed for 35 years by General Motors as a maintenance worker, until retiring April 1, 1990. Following retirement, he did custodial work at St. Mary's Church in Milton, and for several other business establishments, including Ralph's Hair Designers, and Cherry's Steak House in Janesville. Dale loved the outdoors, working with tools, construction and woodworking. He loved following the Packers and Badgers and was a very kind, giving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Dale is survived by his children: David (Storm) Krueger of Janesville, Dennis (Julie) Krueger of Fort Wayne, IN, Dan (Laurie) Krueger of Devils Lake, ND, and Douglas (Tammy) Krueger of Milton; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pauline Swagg and Geraldine Rupnow. In addition to his wife, Barbara, he was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings: Rosella Church, Edwin Krueger, Walter "Sonny" Krueger and Emilene Aaberg.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville with visitation on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home
A special thanks to Mercy Hospice registered nurses, Natasha, Melissa, and Britney; Dr. Green, Dr. Robinson and the Mercy Health staff.