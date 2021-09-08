Dale Ann Kramer

Delavan, WI - Dale Ann (Crawford) Kramer, 66, of Delavan, WI went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2021.Dale was born March 19, 1955, in Illinois to Douglas and Dorothy Crawford. Dale was united in marriage to Dennis J. Kramer on April 8, 1972 in Illinois. She was a loyal wife and outstanding mother. She owned and operated many childcare learning centers for many years. She was known for her outstanding cooking and her "Betty Crocker" approach to everything. She was a fantastic business owner and mentor to many people throughout the years. She was a hard worker with a kind soul and will be remembered by all who loved her. Dale was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church.
Dale is survived by her four children, Michael Kramer, of Chicago, Tim (Sarah) Kramer, of Trinity, FL, Kevin (Rachel) Kramer, of Lake Geneva, a daughter, Lindsey (Adam) Witkiewicz, of East Troy, WI and 7 grandchildren, a sister Diane Munson, of Birmingham AL. Also survived by many close friends and family that shared a special bond with her.
Dale was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 48 years, Dennis.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, September 11 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave. Delavan, WI 53115 with Fr. Oriol Regales officiating. Following the church service will be a burial service at Roselawn Memory Gardens, N3045 State Rd. 67 Lake Geneva, WI 53147. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
