July 23, 1954 - December 19, 2019

Walworth, WI -- Dale Allen Fringer, age 65, of Walworth, WI, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his home from complications of ALS. Dale was born July 23, 1954 in Woodstock, IL. Dale was the son of Harold and Sylvia (Christensen) Fringer. He graduated from Big Foot High School, Class of 1972. He was employed by Lowell Management for many years as a finish carpenter. Dale was a motorcycle enthusiast, and owned 7 bikes. He loved riding his motorcycles, campfires with friends, going "up north" and Golden Retrievers.

Dale was a loving brother, uncle, and devoted friend, and he was a kind man. He is survived by his two sisters, Marion (Joe) Abell of Walworth and Linda (Jerry Steinke) Deegan of Lake Geneva; and his nephew, Jeff (Valerie) Deegan of Waterloo, WI. Dale is also survived by his niece, Robin Abell-Gerrity; and her daughters: Rebecca, Shannon, and Kathleen; and by his nephew, J.R. (Rena) Abell III; and their children, Alexandria and Joseph. Dale is survived by many faithful and loyal friends. A quote from one of his many friends: "It was always easy to be his friend." Their many visits during Dale's illness meant very much. Dale will be missed. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A service of Remembrance will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Lake Geneva, WI, with Pastor Robert Kamps officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Justen Funeral Home of McHenry, IL (www.justenfh.com) is assisting the family.