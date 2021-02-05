Cynthia Rae "Cindy" Gray

November 3, 1955 - February 2, 2021
Evansville, WI - Cynthia "Cindy" Rae Gray age 65 passed away on Tuesday February 2, 2021 at Mercy Hospital Janesville from her battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on November 3, 1955 in Dodgeville Wisconsin the daughter of Harlan and Mildred (Reeve) Boley. She was a graduate of Evansville High School Class of 1974. Cindy worked for Ortega Foods in Stoughton for 42 years before she retired in 2019. She enjoyed watching game shows (especially The Price is Right with her daughter Kelly), sunflowers and Angels were her favorite decorations, listening to George Strait which was her all time favorite country singer and going to Branson Mo the past few years attending shows with her mother and daughters. She loved spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren and will be missed by her family and friends. She loved and will miss her cat "Maci". She is survived by her mother Mildred (Dean) Tschudy of Mountain View MO., Stepmother Charlene Boley of Evansville, her children; Michelle (Adam) Staver Sr. & Kelly Gray both of Evansville, Kari (Meliton) Gray of Stoughton, brother; Rick (Annie) Boley of Springfield, MO., step sister; Linda (Bill) Kastorff of Madison, Stepbrothers Dan & Vern Tschudy and stepsister Cindy Tschudy. Nine grandchildren; Tyson, Adam Jr., Camden, Brandon, Anthony, Andy, Ariana, Diego, Karina. She was preceded in death by her father Harlan Boley, and brother James Boley. A private family service will be held at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville on Feb 10, 2021. Burial will take place in Holy Cross cemetery Evansville at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com