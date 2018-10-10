November 6, 1935 - October 4, 2018
Mineral Wells, TX -- Cynthia Marcella Wyss, age 82, beloved daughter, wife, and mother, was welcomed into the arms of our Lord Jesus on Thursday, October 4, 2018. Cynthia was born on November 6, 1935, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Henry and Margaret (Lyke) Hoffman. She graduated from Janesville High School, and took a job at Parker Pen. She married Donald Wyss on September 22, 1956, and he preceded her in death on March 18, 2012. In 1972, they moved their family to Mineral Wells, TX, after Don took a job with St. Regis Paper. Cynthia was a constant supporter of her husband, and an integral partner when they acquired Texas Packaging Company, Inc. in 1980. Together, they successfully ran the business for over 28 years.
Cynthia is survived by her children and their spouses: Cheryl and Bill Hailey of Weatherford, TX, Heidi and Albert Rincon of Mineral Wells, TX, and James and Carla Wyss of Aledo, TX; grandchildren and their spouses: Heather and Nick Toombs, Erin Hailey, Amanda and Dustin Jones, Adam Rincon, and Madison, Morgan, and Preston Wyss; great-grandchild: Parker Jones; sisters, Ethel Beinema, and Eloise Whitehead; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years; parents; and sons, Michael and Donald Wyss.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018, at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK in Janesville, WI. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
