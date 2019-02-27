November 26, 1945 - February 25, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Cynthia Luger Conroy, age 73, of Janesville, passed away at Our House Senior Living and Memory Care in Janesville on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was born in Iowa on November 26, 1945; the daughter of Stanley and Ella (Moore) Paul. Cindy was a graduate of Portage High School. She went on to earn her LPN from MATC in Fort Atkinson. Cindy married Rodney Luger in 1968, and they had only 9 years together before his passing in 1977. Cindy was married once again to William "Bill" Conroy in 1980. Cindy worked as an LPN for nursing homes, including Janesville Healthcare and Evansville Manor. She enjoyed dancing and music, especially waltzes and polkas, and she was a remarkable cook with a huge sweet tooth. Some of her most notable dishes would be her homemade bread, rice pudding, and her potato salad. Cindy was a very caring woman, and always put others first.

She is survived by her two children, Jennifer (Bradley) Leneau and Bart (Gabriela) Luger; former spouse and friend, Bill Conroy and his children: Ray (Kelly) Conroy, Robert (Jessica) Conroy, and Susan (Mike) Stockel; grandchildren: Hunter and Aidan Leneau, Alyx Luger, Nancy (Geo) Parra, Leslie (Diego) Cazares, Alondra and Sergio Rosales; great-grandchildren, Nathan Parra and Mia Cazares; siblings: Chuck (Sally) Paul, Pam Paulson, Bud Paul, Don (Cheryl) Paul; and extended family members and friends. Cindy is predeceased by her parents, and husband, Rodney.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with the very Rev. James Leeser officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday. A private family committal service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Portage on a later date. For online obituary and registry, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.

Cynthia's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Our House Memory Care, for all of their remarkable care and kindness.