April 13, 1943 - December 29, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Cynthia L. Nelson, age 75, of Janesville, died on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born on April 13, 1943, in Janesville, WI, and daughter of Robert and Mildred (Hughes) Strampe. She later married Burton Nelson in 1963. Cindy worked many years for the Holiday Inn hotels in Janesville and Milwaukee, becoming inn keeper of the year in 1976. She later retired from the Simmons corp. She enjoyed many fun times at the moose club, Saturday breakfasts with family, trips to the cabin, and especially visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cynthia is survived by her husband; daughter, Beth (Greg) Borsenik; six grandchildren: Chelsea (Luke) King, Brock Wilson, Jacob Borsenik, Julie Borsenik, Hayley Borsenik; three great grandchildren: Denver, Bowen, Gianni; two sisters, Ginger Quinn, Susan (Bob) Schiller; a brother, Robert (Melvlie) Strampe; and many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 3, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
