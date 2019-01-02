Cynthia L. Nelson

April 13, 1943 - December 29, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Cynthia L. Nelson, age 75, of Janesville, died on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born on April 13, 1943, in Janesville, WI, and daughter of Robert and Mildred (Hughes) Strampe. She later married Burton Nelson in 1963. Cindy worked many years for the Holiday Inn hotels in Janesville and Milwaukee, becoming inn keeper of the year in 1976. She later retired from the Simmons corp. She enjoyed many fun times at the moose club, Saturday breakfasts with family, trips to the cabin, and especially visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cynthia is survived by her husband; daughter, Beth (Greg) Borsenik; six grandchildren: Chelsea (Luke) King, Brock Wilson, Jacob Borsenik, Julie Borsenik, Hayley Borsenik; three great grandchildren: Denver, Bowen, Gianni; two sisters, Ginger Quinn, Susan (Bob) Schiller; a brother, Robert (Melvlie) Strampe; and many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 3, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse