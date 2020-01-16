Cynthia Kay Rast

September 17, 1968 - December 18, 2019

So Paulo, Brazil -- Cynthia Kay (Lord) Rast went to be with her Lord at age 51, on December 18th, 2019, at the Albert Einstein Hospital in So Paulo, Brazil. Cindy was born in Kokomo, IN, on September 17, 1968 to her parents Rev. Ronald and Joan Lord. Cindy graduated from St. Paul Bible College in 1991. She married Joel Rast on July 20, 1991. Cindy and her husband Joel were missionaries in So Paulo, Brazil for twenty-two years. In So Paulo, Cindy was a teacher and later a board member of the Pan American Christian Academy. Cindy was instrumental in bringing the book True Woman 101 to Brazil, and having it translated and published in Portuguese. Through the influence of this book, Revive Our Hearts Ministries was founded in Brazil, and thousands of lives were impacted. Cindy was passionate about knowing Jesus, and cultivating a home filled with beauty and the love of God. She treasured time with family and close friends, especially while sharing a cup of coffee.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Joel; her daughter, Grace (Rast) Kircher, Grace's husband, Jason Kircher, and her sons Alex and Christian; her grandson, Lucas Kircher; and her siblings, Karen (Lord) Mabie and Greg Lord; her father, Rev. Ronald Lord; and her father/mother-in-law Cullen and Janet Rast. She is preceded in death by her mother Joan Lord.

A memorial service will be held at Church of the Resurrection, Wheaton, IL on Saturday, January 18th at 3 p.m. Donations can be made to BEA Ministries (in memo line write: Revive Our Hearts Brazil) P.O. Box 808 Xenia, OH 45385-0808